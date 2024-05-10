Aberdeen mum claims son’s police custody death inquiry fails to deliver closure or justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen mum claims son’s police custody death inquiry fails to deliver closure or justice

Sharon Fenty holds Police Scotland responsible for her 20-year-old son Warren's drug overdose death in a jail cell at Kittybrewster police station nearly 10 years ago.

By Bryan Rutherford
Aberdeen mum Sharon Fenty has waited nearly a decade for answers about her son Warren's death in a police cell at Kittybrewster. Images: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson/Family handout

An Aberdeen mum slammed authorities for making her wait almost a decade for a long-overdue report into her son’s police custody death, accusing an inquiry of failing to deliver closure or justice.

Sharon Fenty, 54, told The Press and Journal that she hasn’t been able to grieve since her 20-year-old son Warren died alone and unnoticed in a jail cell at Kittybrewster police station in 2014.

She also told The P&J that, after reading the findings of Warren’s fatal accident inquiry (FAI), she holds Police Scotland responsible for allowing him to succumb to a methadone overdose.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle found that “institutional failures” caused Police Scotland to miss opportunities that, if taken, would “likely” have avoided tragedy by getting the young man life-saving treatment before it was too late.

“If you’re not safe in a police custody cell, where are you safe?” Sharon asked, adding: “Young boys shouldn’t be going into police cells and then their parents being told that they’re dead.”

‘Chaotic’ custody centre wasn’t run properly with welfare checks on Warren mostly inadequate

Reacting to the 39-page report published on Friday afternoon, summarising the evidence of 19 witnesses heard over 12 days at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Mrs Fenty called for heads to roll.

The FAI had previously heard evidence of “chaotic” scenes at the recently opened brand-new but understaffed lock-up, where only a couple of police officials were looking after the welfare of 42 people.

Mr Fenty was on suicide watch, requiring half-hourly checks in which police personnel were expected to rouse and speak with him on every visit.

They were not supposed to leave until they secured a distinct verbal response from Mr Fenty.

Kittybrewster Police Office.
Kittybrewster police station’s custody centre detained Warren Fenty in one of its cells. Image: DC Thomson

However, the inquiry was told, that neither of the two officers knew of his recent methadone overdose or that he’d previously been discharged from hospital and had later vomited at the police station.

Between 10.43pm and 6.40am Pc Derek Dawson and Pcso Alison Murison carried out a total of 14 checks on Mr Fenty in his cell, but only received a distinct verbal response on three of those occasions.

A colleague, Pcso Campbell, eventually discovered Mr Fenty unresponsive at 7am on June 29 2014, but by then his life had slipped away.

‘I hold Police Scotland responsible for Warren’s death’

“Police Scotland should have staffed their custody centre much better than they did, with more experienced staff, who knew what they were supposed to do, and did it properly,” Sharon went on.

“How did police bosses think two people were enough to look after 42 detainees at the same time?

“I hold Police Scotland responsible for Warren’s death because he was in their custody when he needed life-saving help and they didn’t get it to him.”

The Fenty family has branded the determination “not worth the paper it’s written on” after claiming its conclusions are “nothing they didn’t already know”.

Sharon Fenty and her son Warren. Images: Family handout

“We have not got justice today with the publication of the FAI. We have not got justice in a system that says the state did not keep Warren safe.

“We thought there would be some closure or peace in hearing the result of the FAI, but we feel worse. We didn’t learn anything today that we didn’t know ten years ago – where is the mention of consequences for the wrong-doers?”

The Fenty’s much-loved son, brother and nephew, who they described as “lively and loving, with a huge heart” said he’d been robbed of “so many possibilities ahead of him”.

They added that the first-time drug user had been badly let down by his custodians at the time.

“This is something that young people do every day, and it shouldn’t be a death sentence,” Sharon said.

Police Scotland offers ‘deepest condolences’ and assurances of safety improvements

In a statement, under-fire Police Scotland said it had fully co-operated with an independent probe by its independent regulator, the office of the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Chief Superintendent Pat Campbell, Head of the constabulary’s Criminal Justice Services Division offered the force’s “deepest condolences” to the Fenty family.

Noting the findings, he added that PIRC’s probe “resulted in a number of observations being made”.

The senior officer went on to explain that they “focussed on staff training, improvements to record keeping and enhancing communication with medical staff when a prisoner is brought into custody from hospital.

“All recommendations were subsequently implemented and rolled out nationally and have been in place for a number of years now,” the Ch Supt explained.

 

This is a developing story – more to follow.

Police criticised as sheriff rules Aberdeen man’s death in custody ‘likely’ avoidable

The many twists, turns and tears in Scotland’s longest-ever police custody death inquiry

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

