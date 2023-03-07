Arnold Schwarzenegger says hate and prejudice is ‘the path of the weak’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says hate and prejudice is 'the path of the weak'

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 2:15 am
Arnold Schwarzenegger says hate and prejudice is ‘the path of the weak’ (Ian West/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger says hate and prejudice is ‘the path of the weak’ (Ian West/PA)

Arnold Schwarzenegger says that hate is “the path of the weak” and urged people to “choose strength” to overcome their prejudices.

The former body-builder and actor said those who succumbed to hateful ideology were “losers” but that “no matter how far you have gone” there was still opportunity to change.

In a 12-minute video posted online Schwarzenegger, known for films including the Terminator franchise, recalled his father’s experience of World War II and a recent visit to the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz.

“I want to talk to the people out there who might have already stumbled in the wrong direction into the wrong path,” he said.

“I want to talk to you if you’ve heard some conspiracies about Jewish people, or people of any race or gender orientation, and thought ‘that makes sense to me’.

“I want to talk to you if you’ve found yourself thinking about anyone that is inferior and out to get you because of their religion or the colour of their skin or their gender.

“I don’t know the road that has brought you here but I’ve seen enough people throw away the futures for hateful beliefs. So I want to speak to you before you find your regrets in the end of the path.”

Graham Norton Show – London
The former body-builder and actor urged people to ‘choose strength’ to overcome their prejudices (PA)

The former California governor noted there had “never been a successful movement based on hate”, branding the Nazi, Confederate and Apartheid movements as “losers”.

“I don’t want you to be a loser. I don’t want you to be weak. I’ve spent most of my life helping people find their strength,” he said.

“I care about you.”

He continued: “Your mind and your character are no different than your body and your muscles.

“If you want to grow as a person, you really have to make friends with pain. Embrace the discomfort. Enjoy the struggle.

“No matter how far you’ve gone, you still have a chance to choose a life of strength… you have to fight the war against yourself…The other path is easier.

“I don’t care how many hateful things you may have written online. I don’t care how often you have marched carrying that hateful flag, or what hateful things you may have said in anger.

“There’s still hope. There’s still time for you. Choose strength. Choose life. Conquer your mind. You can do it.”

