Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are pretty in pink in new Barbie teaser trailer

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen pretty in pink as the world-famous Barbie and Ken dolls in a new trailer for the upcoming live-action film Barbie.

The teaser opens on the beach in Barbie Land as Robbie, dressed in a pink gingham dress and matching hat, greets her fellow Barbies and Kens.

The Beach Boys’ song Fun, Fun, Fun helps set the tone as it plays in the background as the dolls throw vibrant parties as well as the Ken dolls getting into a heated argument where they threaten to “beach” each other.

In a tongue-in-cheek moment, La La Land actor Gosling is heard asking Robbie’s Barbie: “I thought I might stay over tonight.”

She replies with a smile asking “Why?” to which he says “Because we’re boyfriend and girlfriend” before Barbie asks “To do what?”

Responding after a brief period of silence, Ken admits: “I’m actually not sure.”

Elsewhere, Barbie can be seen driving her pink convertible car past a sign that says “Real World this way”.

It appears that Warner Bros Pictures’ plans to tell a different kind of Barbie story in their live-action adaptation as alongside the video they wrote: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place.

“Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

The trailer release comes as a host of stars were announced on Instagram on Tuesday including Dua Lipa as a mermaid Barbie and Dame Helen Mirren as the voice narrator.

The film, from Oscar-nominated actress and director Greta Gerwig, will also see Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa take on the role of guitar-playing Ken and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan as a diplomat Barbie.

Other casting includes Ana Cruz Kayne as a Supreme Court Justice Barbie, The Crown’s Emerald Fennell as Midge, Barbie’s best friend, and Scott Evans as a cowboy hat-wearing Ken.

Michael Cera will appear as Ken’s friend Allan, Issa Rae will play a president Barbie and Sex Education star Emma Mackey will portray a Barbie with a Nobel Prize in physics.

Human characters will be played by Ugly Betty actress America Ferrera, Elf actor Will Ferrell, Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou and Sex Education’s Connor Swindells.

The film is set for release on July 21 and a trailer released in December opened with a comical parody of classic science-fiction epic 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gerwig co-wrote the script with her husband, the filmmaker director Noah Baumbach, who directed 2005’s The Squid And The Whale and 2019’s Marriage Story.

The 39-year-old was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay at the Academy Awards for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

The film is a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

The brand, which was launched in 1959, has previously seen animated adaptations including Barbie In The Nutcracker, Barbie As Rapunzel and Barbie Of Swan Lake.

Barbie The Movie is due to be released in cinemas on July 21.