Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins wish UK Eurovision contestant luck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins wish UK Eurovision contestant luck

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish the UK Eurovision Song Contestant entrant, Mae Muller, good luck in the grand final (PA)
Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish the UK Eurovision Song Contestant entrant, Mae Muller, good luck in the grand final (PA)

Dame Judi Dench and Gemma Collins were among the celebrities to wish the UK Eurovision Song Contestant entrant, Mae Muller, good luck in the grand final.

Muller will be the final act taking to the Eurovision stage in Liverpool on Saturday night, when she will sing I Wrote A Song in the hopes of winning the contest for the UK.

In a video posted to the BBC Eurovision Instagram account, Collins told Muller to “channel your best Eurovision vibes”.

She said: “Do it for our country, darling, and I am so proud of you. I’m supporting you. Good luck.”

Sam Ryder, who represented the UK at the Eurovision last year in Turin, said: “I know you’re busy but I just want to say good luck.”

He continued: “Good luck to you and every single other person that’s going to be stepping on to that stage to sing their head off and sing their heart out.”

Dench said she hopes the contestant will be awarded “many, many douze pointe”.

Comedian Maisie Adam also had some encouraging words for Muller, saying: “Sing all the right words, face the right way and turn up to the right venue. Job’s a good ‘un.”

Drag queen Divina de Campo offered the singer “best wishes for Eurovision”.

They said: “You’ve done all the work that needs to be done, you know everything back to front, inside out already so just go and have a great time.”

In another video, posted to Muller’s Instagram, she reacts to a host of other celebrities wishing her luck, including singers Mika, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

Mika told the singer to “break a leg” while Williams urged the public to “get your votes in for Mae Muller, the UK entry on Eurovision”.

Minogue said: “The whole country is behind you so I’m wishing you a lot of luck.”

Singer Olly Murs said: “Everyone in the UK is backing you to win it, so come on, have the best weekend, live in the moment, enjoy every second and I’ll see you soon.”

Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix and actor Luke Evans also wished the singer luck in the Eurovision grand final.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told