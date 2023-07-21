America Ferrera ‘never a Barbie girl’ but ‘fully invested’ in Gerwig’s script

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

America Ferrera ‘never a Barbie girl’ but ‘fully invested’ in Gerwig’s script

By Press Association
America Ferrera plays a human called Gloria in the Barbie movie (Harper’s Bazaar UK/The Masons/PA)
America Ferrera said the Barbie doll did not resonate with her growing up but that she was “deeply shocked” at how invested she became after reading Greta Gerwig’s script for the blockbuster film.

The Barbie movie, based on the Mattel doll, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the title roles.

Ferrera is one of the few characters in the movie who does not play Barbie – instead, she stars as a human called Gloria.

America Ferrera was speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar UK/The Masons/PA)

The 39-year-old told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “To be perfectly honest, I was never a Barbie girl.

“I didn’t play with Barbies for a number of reasons. We couldn’t afford them. And they just didn’t resonate with me.

“I didn’t see myself reflected in that world in a way that captured my imagination.

“What’s exciting about being a part of this movie about such an influential icon in our culture is getting to expand and shift the narrative to include more of us, so young girls and boys can see themselves in something so dominant.”

The Barbie movie is directed by Greta Gerwig (Ian West/PA)

It is director Gerwig’s first film since her adaptation of Little Women and she co-wrote the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, the director of Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid And The Whale.

Ferrera said that when she initially read the Barbie script she was laughing on page one, then crying, and then laughing and crying.

“By the time I was done, I was deeply shocked at how invested I felt. I was fully in, and really quite giddy,” she said.

The US actress also spoke about how her role in the Barbie film reflected the difficulties facing modern women.

Ferrera described laughing and crying reading the Barbie script for the first time (Harper’s Bazaar UK/The Masons/PA)

She said: “‘Greta (Gerwig) called me and said ‘I wrote an aria for Gloria!’ When I first read it, it just hit me as truth.

“That constant balancing act of expectations and contradicting roles that we try to play at all times.

“And it’s bubbling up in culture everywhere – this speaking out on the impossibility of the assignment of being a modern-day woman.

“It was almost too easy to connect to for me; that truth about womanhood, to deliver something so well-written and resonant.

“As an actor, it was a gift.”

Barbie is out in cinemas now.