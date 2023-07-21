Frankie Bridge to make West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frankie Bridge to make West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

By Press Association
Frankie Bridge joins 2:22 A Ghost Story (Seamus Ryan/PA)
Frankie Bridge will join the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story for her West End debut.

The Saturdays singer, 34, will step in to play Lauren in the supernatural thriller from August until the end of its run on September 17.

She will replace One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush, who said: “I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end.

“I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline.

“After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the emergency room, I’ve been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to my incredible castmates and to every member of our extraordinary company, who became fast family. It means the world to me that so many fans travelled to London to see the show.

“If you’re booked for future nights, please still go and support my brilliant co-stars. They will blow you away.

“And I know that Frankie Bridge will be astounding as she makes Lauren her own through the rest of this run.”

Bridge, who came third on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, said she has loved the production since she first saw it and described landing the role of Lauren as a “total dream come true”.

On joining the cast, she added: “Never one to do things by halves, it’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join the cast.

“Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can’t wait for you to meet her.”

Frankie Bridge
Frankie Bridge will step into the character of Lauren (Seamus Ryan/PA)

Bridge will make her West End debut alongside Clifford Samuel, Jaime Winstone and Ricky Champ in the fifth West End transfer of Danny Robins’ supernatural thriller.

Previous seasons have featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances from Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Busted singer Matt Willis and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

The show, directed by Matthew Dunster, follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben as belief and scepticism clash.

The play has moved to the Apollo Theatre, with previous runs at the Lyric and Criterion theatres.

The show’s producers said: “Due to illness, Sophia Bush has unfortunately had to withdraw from the production. We are delighted to welcome Frankie Bridge to the 2:22 family.

“Our talented understudies Gemma Yates and Allie Dart have been covering the role of Lauren on rotation. We are hugely grateful to them for stepping up so brilliantly. They will continue until Frankie begins.”