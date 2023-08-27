Chris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people

Radio presenter Chris Evans flipped over a Tuk Tuk whilst he was at his own festival in Hampshire, resulting in two passengers sustaining minor injuries.

CarFest is taking place this weekend from August 25-27 and Evans, 57, is the creator of the festival, which helps raise funds for UK children’s charities.

The organisers of CarFest issued a statement on Saturday morning which explained that Evans had been involved in an incident which required assistance from an on-site medical team.

At @cinchuk presents CarFest this summer, we have a line-up like no other! Check out some of the biggest names in acting, comedy, sport and even outer space at Laverstoke Park Farm this summer. Click here to get your tickets: https://t.co/C0uM4i7WHb pic.twitter.com/lxDQmrcAut — CarFest (@Carfestevent) July 21, 2023

The statement, which has been seen by the PA news agency, said: “This morning at CarFest the Tuk Tuk which Chris Evans was driving overturned on the track as Chris changed direction.

“The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”

CarFest comes to an end on Sunday and this year’s line-up consisted of music artists, stars, chefs and wellness experts including comedian Rob Brydon, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, pop band McFly and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

CarFest celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021 and it claims to have raised more than £20 million for children’s charities over the past decade.

Evans recently revealed on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show that he had been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer.

He said that it is “as treatable as cancer can possibly be” and urged others to get any symptoms examined.