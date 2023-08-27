Chris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Chris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people

By Press Association
Chris Evans is the creator of Car Fest (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Evans is the creator of Car Fest (Steven Paston/PA)

Radio presenter Chris Evans flipped over a Tuk Tuk whilst he was at his own festival in Hampshire, resulting in two passengers sustaining minor injuries.

CarFest is taking place this weekend from August 25-27 and Evans, 57, is the creator of the festival, which helps raise funds for UK children’s charities.

The organisers of CarFest issued a statement on Saturday morning which explained that Evans had been involved in an incident which required assistance from an on-site medical team.

The statement, which has been seen by the PA news agency, said: “This morning at CarFest the Tuk Tuk which Chris Evans was driving overturned on the track as Chris changed direction.

“The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”

CarFest comes to an end on Sunday and this year’s line-up consisted of music artists, stars, chefs and wellness experts including comedian Rob Brydon, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, pop band McFly and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

CarFest celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021 and it claims to have raised more than £20 million for children’s charities over the past decade.

Evans recently revealed on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show that he had been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer.

He said that it is “as treatable as cancer can possibly be” and urged others to get any symptoms examined.