Woody Allen: I’ve been very lucky my whole life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Woody Allen: I’ve been very lucky my whole life

By Press Association
Film director Woody Allen (Ian West/PA)
Film director Woody Allen (Ian West/PA)

Controversial director Woody Allen has said he has been “very lucky my whole life” and “not been held accountable for things I did poorly” in his work.

The four-time Oscar winner, 87, has become a divisive figure in Hollywood in recent years, with many of the stars of his films distancing themselves from him following a renewed focus on allegations that he sexually assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, which he vehemently denies.

However, Allen said he has been blessed by good fortune throughout his life and career.

63rd Cannes Film Festival – You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger Screening
Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Speaking at a press conference for his new film Coup De Chance at the Venice Film Festival, where it is screening out of competition, he told reporters: “I’ve been very, very lucky; lucky my whole life really.

“I had two loving parents, I have good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children.

“In a few months I’ll be 88 years old. I’ve never been in hospital. I’ve never had anything terrible happen to me. I’ve been very, very lucky my whole life.

“When I started making films, all the people chose to emphasise what I was able to do well, and to not hold me accountable for the things that I did poorly. They were very generous to me.

“And I’ve been very lucky with my filmmaking. And I’ve had, over my lifetime, much undeserved praise and an enormous amount of attention and respect.

“And so I have nothing but good fortune, and I hope it holds out of course, it’s early this afternoon.

“So far I’ve been very lucky.”

Allen is best known for films such as 1977’s Annie Hall, 1979’s Manhattan, 1986’s Hannah And Her Sisters and Crimes And Misdemeanors from 1989.

In 2020, Allen hit back at Hollywood stars who denounced him, saying it is “like everybody suddenly eating kale”.

Stars such as Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall are among the names who distanced themselves from the director, having previously worked with him.

He has gone from becoming one of the most important living directors to struggling to secure financing for his films in the US.

His latest film is his first in French and was filmed in Paris, starring Lou de Laage and Valerie Lemercier.