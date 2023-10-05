Emerald Fennell on how her film Saltburn is ‘metaphorically’ a vampire movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Emerald Fennell on how her film Saltburn is ‘metaphorically’ a vampire movie

By Press Association
Emerald Fennell arrives for the opening night gala, Saltburn, at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre (Ian West/PA)
Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell has said her new film Saltburn is metaphorically a vampire film as it explores how someone can behave when they are “completely besotted”.

The gala premiere of the thriller opened the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday, but without its star-studded cast on the red carpet, including Banshees Of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, as the actors’ strike continues.

The film sees Keoghan as student Oliver Quick who, struggling to find his place at Oxford University, finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, played by Elordi.

Felix invites Oliver to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, where he becomes infatuated with the aristocrat.

The Crown actress Fennell, who won an Oscar for her screenplay for Promising Young Woman, wrote, directed and produced the project.

Speaking on the red carpet of the film’s gala premiere, Fennell told the PA news agency: “Certainly metaphorically it is a vampire film.

“It is about what we do when we’re completely besotted with something or someone.

“And I hope it’s part of the classic Gothic tradition where love and hate are very, very close together.”

Reflecting on the film’s exploration on being an outsider, the director added that she thinks we all feel “like we don’t quite fit in” all of the time.

“I mean, look where we are now, we’re in the most enormous festival in London, and certainly I feel like I don’t fit in here,” she admitted.

“So it’s always exciting to look at look at outsiders and again it’s part of the tradition that it’s somebody who’s not familiar with the world looking into it.

“And I think those are the most exciting films when you have that tension.”

The film also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant and Carey Mulligan, who were not in attendance at the premiere.

Opening night gala Saltburn – BFI London Film Festival 2023
Emerald Fennell arrives for the opening night gala, Saltburn, at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London (Ian West/PA)

International film festivals such as Venice, Telluride and Toronto have already been affected by the strike by union Sag-Aftra.

The festival is also set to host premieres for highly anticipated films such as Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro and Poor Things.

Fennell told PA that she feels the British film industry has been “one of the most exciting and groundbreaking since the beginning of cinema”.

The British star added: “It’s just so thrilling that it seems like every year people are making work that is more personal, more stylistically complicated and exciting. It’s really a pleasure to be part of it.”

Saltburn will be released in UK cinemas on November 24.

The BFI London Film Festival will run from October 4 to October 15.