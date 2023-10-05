Sir Paul McCartney to explore his creative songwriting process in new podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney to explore his creative songwriting process in new podcast

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney is to explore the people, experiences, and art that has inspired his songwriting in a new podcast.

Titled McCartney: A Life in Lyrics, the Beatles star will delve into his creative process alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet Paul Muldoon across 24 episodes.

Each episode will see the pair focus on one song from Sir Paul’s back catalogue, spanning from his early Beatles tracks to his solo work.

Paul McCartney in 1967 (Linda McCartney/PA)

The episodes will be split across two seasons and will be a combination of a “master class, memoir, and improvised journey” – with the beloved musical veteran.

The first episode, released on October 4, sees Sir Paul and Muldoon discuss how the Soviet Union influenced the Beatles 1968 song Back In The USSR.

The singer explained that he took inspiration from Chuck Berry’s Back In The USA, saying: “It was a little bit too pro-US, because we were in the UK, so I could poke fun at it in my own way.

“And when I saw that USSR was kind of similar then I realised I could set it back in the US, I could do a little parody on Chuck’s idea of being back and I would have a Russian guy who had come from America and was glad to be back in Russia.

“And he’d come from Miami on BOAC – British Overseas Airwaves Cooperation.”

The conversations between Sir Paul, 81, and Muldoon, 72, were recorded across the last few years as they collaborated on the book The Lyrics: 1965 to Present.

Released in 2021, the book features 154 songs from all stages of his career, spanning The Beatles, Wings and as a solo artist.

Sir Paul released 12 studio albums with the Beatles alongside fellow bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr.

Music sales
The Beatles – Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Sir Ringo Starr and George Harrison (PA)

Among the classic tracks from the British band’s repertoire include Let It Be, Hey Jude, Twist And Shout and Blackbird.

He also released seven studio albums with his later group Wings and has recorded a host of his own solo work.

Created by iHeartPodcasts and Pushkin, episodes of the series will also be broadcast on select radio stations on Sunday morning starting on October 8.

The first episode of McCartney: A Life in Lyrics is available on October 4.