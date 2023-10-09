Cailee Spaeny says speaking with Priscilla Presley for biopic was ‘precious’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cailee Spaeny says speaking with Priscilla Presley for biopic was ‘precious’

By Press Association
Cailee Spaeny arrives for a screening of Priscilla during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre in London. (Ian West/PA)
Actress Cailee Spaeny has said it was “really precious” to spend time with Priscilla Presley when creating Sofia Coppola’s new movie which explores the private side of her life with Elvis Presley.

Spaeny portrays the US actress, who acts as an executive producer on the film, while Euphoria star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis.

Titled Priscilla, the biographical film is based on the 78-year-old’s 1985 memoir Elvis And Me.

Spaeny told the PA news agency at the London Film Festival: “Having Priscilla Presley herself was an amazing resource to have, the fact she gave me that time to sit down with her was really precious in sort of putting this puzzle piece together on how I was going to portray her.”

She added: “Its this crazy sort of rarefied life she lives but these moments along the way are incredibly relatable and universal to young women and these milestones that she goes through and how she finds herself at the end of it.”

It follows a teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meeting Elvis, who was already a rock’n’roll superstar.

US filmmaker Coppola, who won an Oscar for 2003’s Lost In Translation, has written, directed and co-produced the film.

Spaeny praised Coppola’s cinematic style, saying: “The way she chooses to tell her stories, this imagery that is iconic and aesthetically pleasing and you sort of enter this Alice in Wonderland type of dream world.

“It’s told through colours and fashion, hair and make-up and it’s this real mysterious interior that we see this movie from.

“It’s an impressionistic way to tell this film told in flashes of memory and emotions. I can’t imagine anyone else telling this story.”

She won best actress for her portrayal of Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

The film comes after Baz Luhrmann released his Elvis biopic last year, starring Austin Butler in the lead role.

It was nominated for a host of Oscars, including best picture, and won Butler the Bafta for best actor.