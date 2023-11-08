Angela Rippon, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams join Strictly tour

Angela Rippon, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams are the first celebrities announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour.

The trio, who are all still in the dancing competition as the latest series heads into week eight, will kick off the 2024 tour in January along with other celebrities who are yet to be revealed.

Rippon, who is partnered with Kai Widdrington on the BBC series, said: “Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it’s going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year.

“From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey.”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola competing on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

The 79-year-old broadcaster, who currently fronts BBC One’s Rip Off Britain, previously hosted Strictly predecessor Come Dancing between 1988 and 1999.

The contestants will be joined by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood as the judges in the live show, while Strictly: It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara will host.

Coronation Street star Leach said: “I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true, and now I will get to be on the tour as well. I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast.”

Last week, the 22-year-old actress topped the judges’ leaderboard on the BBC series with partner Vito Coppola with a score of 39 out of 40.

The tour will be at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena from January 19 until January 21, Sheffield Utilita Arena on January 23, and the Newcastle Utilita Arena from January 24 to 25.

Layton Williams has topped the Strictly leaderboard several times during the current series (PA)

There will also be dates at the OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

The tour ends at The O2 Arena in London, where there will performances from February 9 to 11.

Williams said: “The Strictly tour means more sequins – lots and lots of sequins. I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience.

“I can’t wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey.”

The 29-year-old West End star, also known for BBC comedy Bad Education, has been doing well on Strictly so far and has topped the leaderboard several times with professional Nikita Kuzmin.

The tour also provides a British sign language interpreter and fans can decide who lifts the glitterball trophy at the end of each show.

More information about the tour can be found at https://strictlycomedancinglive.com.