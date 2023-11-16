Joe Lycett letter to Suella Braverman read at refugee charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Joe Lycett letter to Suella Braverman read at refugee charity event

By Press Association
Joe Lycett. (James Manning/PA)
Joe Lycett. (James Manning/PA)

A letter written by Joe Lycett to the former home secretary Suella Braverman has been read out at the Royal Albert Hall.

Stephen Fry gave a rendition of the communication, on behalf of Lycett, at the 10th anniversary of Letters Live – which is held in association with a charity supporting refugees.

Mrs Braverman’s name being mentioned on Thursday night attracted shouts of boos from some in the audience.

Before being ousted as home secretary, the Conservative MP attracted criticism over her comments about rough sleeping being a “lifestyle choice”, people from the LGBT+ community seeking asylum in the UK and the Metropolitan Police’s managing of pro-Palestine protests.

The letter from Lycett, who has identified as pansexual, was previously revealed by the comedian in October.

Fry read it out saying: “Dear Home Secretary, I am contacting you on an urgent matter as I was very interested to read your claim that asylum seekers are attempting to abuse the immigration system by pretending to be… I too am disgusted by men pretending to be gay and think we should weed out this scourge from our society.”

He added a “radical plan” has been devised that would involve Lycett monitoring applications through setting up a company to help the Government with asylum claims.

The Lycett letter also read: “Just because you or your family have benefited from a system doesn’t mean that system should not be smashed to bits.

“For example I am vehemently against people pretending to be gay simply to achieve a better life, despite that being exactly what I did to progress in showbusiness.”

Following Fry’s rendition, there were cheers and claps from the audience.

Ahead of performances at the event, Choose Love’s chief executive Josie Naughton said: “We don’t believe in deporting people to Rwanda.”

The reference to the Government’s immigration policy attracted applause.

Earlier this month, Lycett referenced Mrs Braverman’s remarks as part of a campaign to raise £50,000, which he reached, for homelessness charity Crisis UK.

Elsewhere, Jodie Whittaker performed a letter sent by fellow Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi to a nine-year-old fan of the BBC science fiction series.

Whittaker had followed Capaldi in playing the Time Lord, known as the Doctor.

Benedict Cumberbatch also dramatically rendered George Bernard Shaw’s voice as he read out his letter of complaint to the Times about an opera event.

Putting on a voice, Cumberbatch as Shaw objected to a woman wearing a bird on an outfit.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Outlander star Tobias Menzies and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson also performed other letters.

Anderson read out American writer Anais Nin’s letter to a client who was paying her for erotic fiction.