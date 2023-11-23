Photographer Rankin says he searches for the ‘human person beyond the position’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Photographer Rankin says he searches for the ‘human person beyond the position’

By Press Association

Rankin has said he tries to look for the “person beyond the position” when he is photographing high-profile individuals.

The celebrity photographer recently captured the King for the front page of the Big Issue to mark his 75th birthday and previously photographed the late Queen and the Prince of Wales.

He has launched a new edition of his RankinLive project over the festive period in Carnaby Street in central London which will allow the public the chance to sit in front of his lens.

Coronation Food Project
The King photographed by Rankin for the Big Issue (Rankin/Rankin Creative/PA)

Reflecting on how he approaches photographing royalty or celebrities, he told the PA news agency: “Photographing anyone that’s in a position of power, in any kind of position that is almost forced upon them through birth, is a bit strange because what it represents comes first and who they are, I think people are fascinated by it, but it almost comes second.

“So what I always try and do with everybody I photograph is look for the human, whether it’s a prime minister or a celebrity, is look for the human person beyond the position.”

Rankin said photographing the late Queen for her Golden Jubilee in 2002 was an “incredible” experience, adding: “I personally loved her. Especially when I met her, I thought she was amazing.”

Earlier this year, the Big Issue approached him for their special edition with the King, in which he wrote about the importance of finding practical ways to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

Rankin said: “I think it’s a brilliant initiative. So I got to photograph him and it went everywhere. I was quite surprised how many people picked it up.”

He has now launched a new edition of his RankinLive project, which first launched in 2009 and allows the general public the chance to see behind the scenes of a professional photoshoot.

Rankin said he feels this environment creates a “democratisation” as he does not “put people of pedestals” or “look down on them”.

The photographer also noted that he likes to ensure his photography shoots are a “collaboration” with the subject.

Rankin photographingAnna Friel being photographed by Rankin (Rankin/PA)

“When I photographed King Charles he chose the eventual picture that was used and the people I’m photographing here, it’s the same process.

“I don’t steal something from people. Whether it’s of the King or whether it’s a famous musician or pop star, or an actor, I love it.

“I generally love people that love life. So one of the things I tend to find about doing RankinLive is the people that want to experience it are the people that want to experience something in life and they seem to enjoy it.”

To launch the project on Wednesday, he photographed actress Anna Friel at the studio in central London.

“I like photographing people that I enjoy so photographing Anna Friel is exciting to me because I love Anna Friel. She’s an amazing person, she’s an incredible person,” he added.

He has also photographed stars including Miley Cyrus, Cillian Murphy, Olivia Colman, Sir Tom Jones and Britney Spears.

Rankin has just launched a live photo studio and retail experience at 47 Carnaby Street, in London’s West End which will run for Christmas through to January 4, bookings can be made from his website.