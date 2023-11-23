‘Fans have earned a break,’ says Whittaker on not joining Doctor Who anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Fans have earned a break,’ says Whittaker on not joining Doctor Who anniversary

By Press Association
Jodie Whittaker played the 13th incarnation of the Doctor (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Whittaker played the 13th incarnation of the Doctor (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Whittaker has said that “fans have earned a break” from her on Doctor Who as she explained why there will be no return of her in the role for a while.

The 41-year-old actress, who was the first woman to play the Time Lord on the BBC science fiction series, had been in the show up until last year.

New episodes on Saturday will see Scottish actor David Tennant return as the character before Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa appears as the 15th doctor over Christmas.

King Charles III coronation
Ncuti Gatwa who will arrive in Christmas episodes as the Doctor. (Ian West/PA)

Whittaker told Thursday’s BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour: “Do you know what what is so extraordinary is to be a tiny cog in such a big wheel.

“(It’s) an absolute joy, it’s my happiest time, my absolute happiness, of being a part of that show, that team and I’m just so excited for the next steps and to be an audience member which is without the responsibility.”

Whittaker also confirmed that she will not be doing any Doctor Who work as the 60th anniversary of the long-running show is celebrated.

She said: “This is not a some kind of like sneaky snakes. I am definitely not involved. This isn’t (going to) be that then I pop up somewhere. I’m definitely not.”

Whittaker added that she has made it “very public that I would definitely pop back at any point that I’m asked, I haven’t been asked”.

“I’ve only just left, give it a break… I think the fans have earned a break,” she also said.

Tennant previously returned during the 50th anniversary special called The Day Of The Doctor in 2013 when it was Matt Smith’s tenure along with several other previous incarnations of the Time Lord.

The 10th doctor between 2005 and 2010 had previously been played by Tennant.

Whittaker said there was “a lot of joy” when she was cast but also people saying she was not “qualified”.

Aside from being the first female Doctor as the 13th incarnation, her character also had two hearts and she played the role while pregnant.

She said: “So it was a beautiful transition. It was the end of something incredibly special and the beginning of something else.”