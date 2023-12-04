Florence Pugh hit in face by object during Comic Con event

Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object during a Brazilian Comic Con event, videos show.

The 27-year-old star was promoting Dune: Part Two alongside Timothee Chalamet when she was struck near her right eye.

She was also standing alongside Elvis star and Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Euphoria star Zendaya and director Denis Villeneuve at the Sao Paulo-based CCXP, formerly the Comic Con Experience, event.

Pugh grimaced and cried out in pain after the object hit her and appeared to bend down to pick it up, according to a video posted on Sunday by Omelete, which organised the event.

Before being hit, Pugh told the clapping crowd: “This is truly so thrilling. This is absolutely nuts so seeing all this love is really wonderful. Thank you.”

She said it was a “pinch-me moment every single day” to be cast and told fans: “Thank you for having me.”

Little Women star Pugh portrays Princess Irulan Corrino and Butler, 32, stars as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the Villeneuve-directed film, due for release in 2024.

Chalamet and Zendaya return as Paul Atreides and Chani respectively from the 2021 science fiction film Dune, which depicts a war brewing on an inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Pugh being hit follows US pop star Bebe Rexha being struck on the forehead with a phone in June.

Timothee Chalamet, right, and Zendaya (PA)

She was seen in social media videos sinking to her knees on stage at a New York gig and later reassured fans she was OK.

The same month, American singer-songwriter Ava Max alleged a person “slapped her so hard” during a show in Los Angeles that it scratched the inside of her eye.

In July, British singer and actor Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object at a gig in the Ernst Happel Stadium in Austria.

British singer Adele has also spoken out against the incidents during her Las Vegas shows.

She said: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage. Have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you, dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”

CCXP and Pugh’s representatives have been contacted for comment.