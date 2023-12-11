Oppenheimer beats Barbie in Google’s top UK searches of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Oppenheimer beats Barbie in Google’s top UK searches of 2023

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy arrives for the UK premiere of Oppenheimer, Google’s most searched for film of 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Oppenheimer was the number one searched for film on Google in the UK this year, the tech giant has revealed.

In second was the Barbie movie, which had the same release date as the Christopher Nolan blockbuster, leading many to dub the phenomenon Barbenheimer.

The dual offerings prompted the biggest weekend for UK cinema-going since 2019, according to the UK Cinema Association.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
The group said the Greta Gerwig film about the Mattel doll, played by Margot Robbie, and Nolan’s epic about the “father” of the atomic bomb, generated almost £30 million at the UK box office.

In Google’s list of most searched for films in the UK, Oppenheimer inched Barbie to the top spot, with Marvel hit Guardians Of The Galaxy landing in third and Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once taking the fourth spot.

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry was the most searched for celebrity death of the year, according to the multinational technology company.

Second to the American actor was singing superstar Tina Turner who died in May at the age of 83 and she was followed by Irish singer Sinead O’Connor who died at the age of 56 in July.

Among the most searched for artists were Unholy singer Sam Smith, rock band Arctic Monkeys, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, the recently reformed S Club 7 and American pop star Taylor Swift, who has been announced as Time Magazine’s person of the year.

In terms of TV series, Yorkshire-based drama Happy Valley was the most searched for show.

The last episode of the British crime series, starring Sarah Lancashire, aired in February this year.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Google users often search for who, what, where, why and when questions and “When does Love Island start?” became the second most searched for “When…” question this year, behind “When is the Coronation?”.

The coronation of King Charles and his wife, Camilla, took place in May, following on from the Queen’s death in September 2022.

Also this year, the 9th and 10th seasons of Love Island aired on ITV2 with host Maya Jama.

Google also revealed the global top most searched for words of all time and the top spot was taken by the Great Wall Of China, followed by Frozen song, Let It Go by Idina Menzel.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, blockbuster film Deadpool, rapper Drake and activist Martin Luther King Jr were also on the list.

Matt Cooke, head of Google News Lab said: “As we reach the end of 2023, it’s refreshing to be reminded of everything we enjoyed throughout the year – which otherwise had its fair share of challenging moments for the UK and the world.

The Fashion Awards 2023 – London
“From David Beckham’s return to the spotlight to Barbie vs Oppenheimer to the highs of England’s sporting successes, we’ve had moments to keep us smiling despite difficult times.

“As Google celebrates its 25th Birthday, it’s also been fun to take a trip down memory lane with our all-time most searched list, seeing Drake taking on The Beatles, and interest in some of the world’s most ancient attractions still going strong.

“It’s also incredibly inspiring to see the stratospheric rise of Greta Thunberg capturing hearts and minds across the world and the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr doing the same.

“As always, we’re thrilled that people worldwide continue to turn to Google when they want to learn, discover, explore, or simply sing along to their favourite Disney films.”