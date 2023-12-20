All Of Us Strangers leads London Critics’ Circle film awards nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All Of Us Strangers leads London Critics’ Circle film awards nominations

By Press Association
Andrew Scott and Claire Foy star in All Of Us Strangers (Jeff Moore/PA)
Andrew Scott and Claire Foy star in All Of Us Strangers (Jeff Moore/PA)

All Of Us Strangers and Oppenheimer lead the pack for major nominations at the London Critics’ Circle film awards 2024.

Andrew Haigh’s romantic fantasy has scored nine nods while Christopher Nolan’s biopic blockbuster has picked up seven, with both being nominated for film of the year.

It was announced on Wednesday at The May Fair Hotel in London that they will go against Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Anatomy Of A Fall, The Holdovers, May December, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone Of Interest for the coveted prize.

UK premiere of Oppenheimer – London
The cast of Oppenheimer, which has been nominated for seven awards (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Scott has also been nominated for actor of the year for his performance in All Of Us Strangers, while his co-stars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy have been shortlisted in the supporting actor categories.

Scott will face tough competition from Bradley Cooper for his starring role as composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction.

Carey Mulligan’s portrayal of Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre in Maestro has also earned her a nod alongside Lily Gladstone for her role in Killers Of The Flower Moon, Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall, Greta Lee for Past Lives and Poor Things star Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, Mescal has been nominated for the supporting actor of the year award along with a host of Hollywood stars including Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo and Charles Melton for his performance in May December.

This is where celebrities go on holiday in Ireland, from Taylor Swift to Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal has been nominated twice (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The supporting actress category is also star-studded with Foy being nominated alongside Julianne Moore for May December, Saltburn star Rosamund Pike, Sandra Huller for The Zone Of Interest and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her performance in The Holdovers.

Greta Gerwig and Nolan will go head to head in the director of the year award for Barbie and Oppenheimer respectively.

They will also face competition from Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest.

Among the other top gongs up for grabs at the ceremony being held in central London on February 4 is the British/Irish performer prize which takes into account their body of work across the year.

Scott has been recognised for his role in All Of Us Strangers again while Mescal has also been selected for his performance in the film and his roles in God’s Creatures, Foe and Carmen.

Murphy has been nominated in the category for Oppenheimer, Mulligan for Maestro and Saltburn and Tilda Swinton for The Eternal Daughter, The Killer and Asteroid City.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Jeffrey Wright will be presented with the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film (Ian West/PA)

At this year’s ceremony, US actor Jeffrey Wright will be presented with the London Critics’ top honour, the Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film.

He has starred in a host of major productions including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Asteroid City and Rustin as well as playing Felix Leiter in three James Bond films opposite Daniel Craig.

The chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section, Rich Cline, said: “We are thrilled to present such an iconic actor as Jeffrey Wright with the Dilys Powell Award.

“And we are planning another special award as well, new this year, to be announced soon.

“As always, our nominees stand out from other awards because our members actually take the time to watch all of the year’s films.

“So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best movies we saw in 2023. Instead of being critical, it’s nice to celebrate films, filmmakers and performances that deserve attention.”

The winners of the 44th London Critics’ Circle Awards will be announced on at a ceremony held at London’s May Fair Hotel on February 4, hosted by film critic Mark Kermode.