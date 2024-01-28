Jamie Dornan grateful to father who insisted mother’s death would not define him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Dornan grateful to father who insisted mother’s death would not define him

By Press Association
(Amanda Benson/ BBC)
Jamie Dornan grateful to father who insisted mother’s death wouldn’t define him (Amanda Benson/ BBC)

Jamie Dornan said he is grateful to his late father for insisting he could live a “fulfilled, positive and happy life” despite the death of his mother during his teenage years.

The Tourist star Dornan, 41, said he was “thankful” to his obstetrician father Jim who had told him straight that his mother Lorna “wasn’t going to survive” after being diagnosed with cancer when he was 14 years old.

“My dad, I remember him saying ‘you can’t let this be the thing that defines us’ and I’m really grateful for those words,” an emotional Dornan told Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4.

“He was trying to say that you can live a fulfilled, positive and happy life still, now that doesn’t lessen the impact of losing mum or anything but I guess it was just dad giving us the okay to see happiness in our future.”

During the same time, Dornan said four of his friends were killed in a car crash which was “just total shock and denial”.

Talking about that time of his life, Dornan said: “I drank a lot. I was probably depressed if I’m really honest with myself, and just clueless about what I wanted to do.

“I remember my dad saying ‘you’ve just got to do something, I don’t care if you just go and play golf every day because at least it’s productive, at least you’re trying to get better at golf, you’re just doing nothing, and I can’t watch it’,” he said.

His sister later put him up for a TV show titled Model Behaviour which resulted in him gaining an agent and modelling for fashion houses including Calvin Klein and Dior.

Since his 2013 breakout role playing serial killer Paul Spector in BBC drama The Fall opposite Gillian Anderson, Dornan has starred in the Fifty Shades Of Grey trilogy with Dakota Johnson; Sir Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed film Belfast and BBC hit series The Tourist.

The Northern Irish said experiencing loss at a young age made him a “pretty determined person”, but also said he is “massively” riddled with self-doubt.

“I think you need a huge amount of confidence and self-belief to be an actor and to perform in front of everybody, and often I find actors are the most riddled with self-doubt and self-loathing,” he said.

“I’m pretty good at convincing myself and backing myself and I do think that can get you far, I’m happier with my self-doubt because it always gives you something to prove.”