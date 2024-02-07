Broadcasters Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman to host new podcast The Sports Agents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Broadcasters Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman to host new podcast The Sports Agents

By Press Association
Broadcasters Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman will host new podcast The Sports Agents (Global/PA)

Sports broadcasters Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman are set to front a new flagship podcast ahead of a big year in sports.

The Global Player podcast, titled The Sports Agents, expands on the chart-topping brand from Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel’s The News Agents and will launch in “early spring” with episodes airing every Tuesday and Thursday.

Friends Logan and Chapman are expected to bring an “incredible knowledge and wealth of experience across all sports” to provide an inside perspective on the biggest stories in sport.

England v Italy – TikTok Women’s Six Nations – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens
BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan ahead of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The podcast will also feature exclusive interviews ahead of much-anticipated events including the men’s Euro 2024 tournament, the Six Nations, the Wimbledon Championships and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“Having spent decades in sports journalism I’m looking forward to telling the stories behind the sports,” Logan said.

“Joining up with Mark, and Global, to launch The Sports Agents on Global Player, is the perfect place to dive into the world of sport – and what’s really going on.

“I’m so excited to get started, with a huge summer of sport in front of us.”

Chapman said: “Often so many of the most interesting stories in sport happen off the pitch, court and track, and it’s brilliant that The Sports Agents will be the place for us to share the stories behind the action with listeners.”

Hull FC v St Helens – Betfred Challenge Cup – Quarter Final – MKM Stadium
BBC Sport presenter Mark Chapman before the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at the MKM Stadium (Richard Sellers/PA)

Logan became one of the first female sports anchors to break into terrestrial television, and has covered several Olympic Games, the World Cup and the Commonwealth Games during her 17-year tenure at the BBC.

Meanwhile, Chapman has been broadcasting for more than 25 years, and presents BBC’s Match Of The Day 2 covering the action and reaction from the Premier League.

The pair will continue with their existing broadcasting commitments alongside hosting the podcast.

James Rea, chief broadcasting and content officer at Global, said: “With an amazing year of sport ahead of us, this is the perfect time to launch The Sports Agents.

“Gabby and Mark are first-class broadcasters who will bring a wonderful mix of insight, expert knowledge and a healthy dose of humour.

“Their chemistry is fantastic and it’s a pleasure to welcome them into the Global family.”

It comes after Maitlis and Sopel left the BBC to join media group Global, launching their hit podcast The News Agents which later saw an American version debut following its success.