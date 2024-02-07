Jamie Laing: Tinnitus made me fear I would never sleep again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jamie Laing: Tinnitus made me fear I would never sleep again

By Press Association
Reality TV star Jamie Laing has spoken about living with tinnitus (Lucy North/PA)
Reality TV star Jamie Laing has spoken about living with tinnitus (Lucy North/PA)

Jamie Laing has said his tinnitus left him with such bad anxiety he feared he would never sleep again.

The 35-year-old reality TV star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was diagnosed with the condition eight years ago when he woke up one morning with ringing in his ears.

Tinnitus is the term for hearing sounds that come from inside your body, rather than from an outside source, according to the NHS.

It is often described as “ringing in the ears”, although it can also include buzzing, humming, grinding, hissing and whistling.

Laing, who is supporting the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) in its Silence Tinnitus campaign for Tinnitus Week 2024, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “You have to learn to accept it, which is a really hard thing to do.

“When you first get tinnitus they say ‘Well, this is forever, there’s no cure, you’re gonna have to live with it, it doesn’t go.

“I woke up suddenly and was like ‘What’s that ringing noise?’ I was looking around the flat for the ringing noise and suddenly realised it was coming from inside my head. And then I was like ‘Oh my god’.

“But you have to treat it like aircon or a fan. Or if you go on a summer holiday, and you can hear the crickets, and suddenly they stop at night and you realised there were crickets, you just have to tune out of it.

“You have to realise it’s not harmful. You have to try and forget about it. But it’s incredibly debilitating, it causes anxiety, and anxiety then makes it worse.

“It’s this vicious cycle, it makes it very hard to sleep. And people have to deal with it around the world and no-one talks about it.”

Describing how the condition has affected him, he said: “When it first started and you realise it’s not going to go, I was incredibly anxious.

“I thought I was never going to sleep again. I thought I was never going to be able to hear again. And it was so loud I couldn’t hear people talking to me at one point, it was that bad.”

He added: “I now use it as an alarm. I say it’s my annoying best friend. So, when it’s really high and I can hear it all the time I know I must be tired, I must be stressed, I must be anxious, I must be worried about something.

“And so then I know I need to have a rest, I need to relax. And if people start using it in that way, it really helps it.

“But there are some cases where people have had something like meningitis. They’ve woken up deaf, and all they can hear is tinnitus.

“When it starts it’s pretty scary. Meditation helps, exercise helps, all these things help it, and without a doubt, 100% you get used to it.”

GMB host Susanna Reid said she also has tinnitus but she believes hers is “quite low-level”, describing it as “a ssshing sound and then a high-pitched whistle”.

Sha said: “My advice is just is to tune out of it. I went very quickly to the doctor, who said there is no cure, but you can talk yourself out of it.

“Now I know that doesn’t apply to everybody. But it’s really interesting, the ringing that we ran just now, that’s triggered it so now I can hear it again.

“Because you have to make a conscious effort to tune it out.”