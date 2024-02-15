Love Island star embraces deaf accent after facing ableism on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island star embraces deaf accent after facing ableism on social media

By Press Association
Tasha Ghouri said she received ‘a lot of’ ableist abuse online while on Love Island (Ian West/PA)
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has said she has “embraced” her deaf accent on social media after facing “a lot of” ableist trolling while appearing on the dating show.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday, Ghouri, who was born deaf, talked about the importance of using her platform to normalise deaf accents.

The 25-year-old shared a TikTok video of her morning routine without her cochlear implant, and she received thousands of comments thanking her for her honesty.

Ghouri said: “It was nerve-racking (pressing send). It was definitely a vulnerable part of myself but I thought, ‘You know what? I’m just going to go for it’.

Natasha Ghouri
Ghouri received thousands of comments thanking her for representing the deaf community (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I am speaking for the whole deaf community as well, not just for myself. It was definitely scary but I am so glad I did it because the response was incredible.

“It really was amazing. You only live once right so, I thought I might as well embrace myself properly.

“Honestly every single comment has been, ‘Thank you for representing the deaf community’ and ‘It’s amazing that you’ve shared this part’.”

She discussed the ableism she received online about her deaf accent while appearing on Love Island.

“When I was on the show, I actually had a lot of ableism (online) about my voice and not many people understood why I spoke the way I did,” she explained.

“That was probably the main trolling I got from it. TikToks were made about my voice, taking the mick out of it.

“That’s why when I came out I was still kind of accepting coming to terms with that and this is why I felt that this was the right time to explain why my voice may sound different.”

Ghouri added she was not comfortable sharing about her life as a deaf person while on the show.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page met on Love Island season 8 (Ian West/PA)

She said: “I think timing-wise, I could have done it when I came out of the show but I wasn’t ready to. I wasn’t ready to share that part of me just yet.”

Ghouri emphasised how supportive her partner, Andrew Le Page, has been.

The two met on season 8 of Love Island and made it to the final, placing joint fourth.

“His support has been incredible. He really loves me for me and that helps me to be my vulnerable self,” she said.

“He said, ‘It’s OK to be who you are and not everyone is going to love you and that’s OK but as long as you’re doing what you love’.”