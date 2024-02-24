Naomi Campbell looks striking on Dolce & Gabbana runway at Milan Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Naomi Campbell looks striking on Dolce & Gabbana runway at Milan Fashion Week

By Press Association
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Fall-Winter collection presented in Milan (AP/Luca Bruno)
Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Fall-Winter collection presented in Milan (AP/Luca Bruno)

Naomi Campbell led the charge on the Dolce & Gabbana show runway at Milan Fashion Week in a striking all black outfit.

The supermodel, 53, wore a lace bralette paired with a sheer culotte and a wrap-around skirt in silk chiffon, which was accessorised with satin gloves, slingback shoes and a hat with a netted veil.

Campbell closed out the Italian fashion house’s show on Saturday in Milan after walking the runway for Burberry in London on Monday.

Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection (AP/Luca Bruno)

The autumn/winter 2024 women’s collection by Dolce & Gabbana was called Tuxedo and featured a range of tailoring from oversized jackets to cropped looks.

The outfits also played with the underwear as outerwear trend with lace, velvet, mesh and chiffon in abundance.

The fashion house said the collection was rooted in its “sartorial heritage” and that “each piece is an ode to femininity”.

Famous faces were also in attendance at the show including model Ashley Graham, who has previously walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham attends the Dolce & Gabbana women’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 fashion collection in Milan (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Her look seemed inspired by the masculine suit look as she wore a white tuxedo-style jacket with loose-fit black trousers and a corset top.

American actress Eva Mendes leaned into the “mob wife” style trend which has risen on TikTok of late.

For her fashion show look, the Hitch star donned a long leopard print fur jacket over a black outfit with a corset top.

She also styled her hair in a voluminous beehive and paired the look with big sunglasses and leopard print gloves.