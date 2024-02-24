Pete Doherty reveals type 2 diabetes diagnosis as he provides health update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Doherty reveals type 2 diabetes diagnosis as he provides health update

By Press Association
Pete Doherty of the Libertines (Yui Mok/PA)
Pete Doherty revealed he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes as he continues to battle with health issues.

The Libertines singer and guitarist, 44, has spoken openly about his struggle with alcohol and drugs abuse over the years, which has seen him arrested on a number of occasions.

He previously said in a documentary with Louis Theroux which aired last year that he was a “very sick man” due to his lifestyle.

In an interview with the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, he said: “I gave up the main poisons and my health improved.

The Libertines new album
The Libertines performing at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

“Then you get told alcohol and cheese and sugar are just as bad and you were healthier when you were on heroin.”

He admitted that he is “a bit of a glutton”, adding: “It’s not a joke. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“And at the moment I’m lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol.”

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, he said: “I love him so much and I feel that a big part of me changing the way I’m living my life, particularly since I got married and stopped taking heroin, is to be accepted by him.

“I think it’s too much for him to see past.”

He added: “I think I’ve done things that have made our relationship better, but in my heart I still feel I can’t… I don’t know.

“I’d have to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final for my dad to say all is forgiven, or make a million from selling this album.

“When I go up there with Billie-May and my wife, he says to me, ‘Are you still trying with the music?’.

“If I picked him up in a limo with a chauffeur or had a helicopter landing he’d be like, ‘Oh, yeah!’.

“But for me I’ve always been happy to write songs that I’m f****** proud of. Maybe I’m still really seeking it.”

Doherty welcomed a baby girl, named Billie-May Doherty, with his wife Katia de Vidas in May last year.

The couple, who are in the band the Puta Madres with de Vidas on keyboard and Doherty as the frontman, married in 2021. Doherty also has a son and a daughter from previous relationships.

His friend and fellow Libertines frontman Carl Barat said he was not surprised that Doherty was still alive as he feels he is “too smart to die”.

Doherty added: “I always wanted to see the result of things. I don’t switch the telly off halfway through election night. I want to see what happens.”

However, Doherty admitted he was surprised Barat was still around, recalling: “There were times I worried about him so much, particularly in the early days…

“He wasn’t very stable.”

The rock band are releasing their first new album in nine years, titled All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, in April.

The four-piece – consisting of Doherty, Barat, John Hassall on bass and Gary Powell on drums – have previously released three albums across 2002 to 2015 which include hits Don’t Look Back Into The Sun and Can’t Stand Me Now.

Alongside his time in The Libertines, Doherty’s other musical projects include indie band Babyshambles and the Puta Madres.