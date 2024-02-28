Sian Welby announces pregnancy on her Capital Breakfast show

Capital broadcaster Sian Welby has announced her pregnancy live on her early morning radio show.

Welby, who co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Chris Stark, is in a relationship with Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett.

The 37-year-old presenter, also known for her work on This Morning, told listeners on Wednesday: “Being serious guys, I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant.”

Kemp reacted saying: “Oh my god, shut up.”

“I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long but I am,” Welby said. “It’s not a joke, it’s not a joke.”

Kemp, who is set to leave the radio show in March, and Stark both then gave her a hug along with other members of staff in the studio.

Welby also recalled intercepting a drink order, in secret, at the Christmas party to make sure it was non-alcoholic to keep up the pretence that she was not pregnant.

She also said: “The lies, the deceit, the mocktails. The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend not to be drinking.”

Stark called it the “most amazing, exciting news”.

“Mate, I’m so happy for you and Jake as well,” The One Show presenter Kemp also said.

Welby said she “couldn’t wait” to announce the news and reassured viewers that she is not leaving Capital Breakfast.

“This is going to be a lot of fun,” she added.

On Instagram, she also shared a post with images of her and Beckett along with the words: “We’re having a baby.”

Take Me Out and Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness, Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford and comedian Ellie Taylor were among the celebrities offering their congratulations below her post.

Langsford wrote: “WOW! How wonderful! Congratulations!”