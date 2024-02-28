Westlife’s Markus Feehily ‘temporarily stands down’ from tour due to ill health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westlife’s Markus Feehily ‘temporarily stands down’ from tour due to ill health

By Press Association
Markus Feehily of Westlife (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Markus Feehily of Westlife (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Irish singer Markus Feehily has announced he will “temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring” until he has recovered from various “health challenges”.

The 43-year-old from Sligo said he had surgery in August 2020 which led to him getting “severe sepsis”.

He “became very ill” again in late 2021 before he had more surgery in May 2022 which was followed by another surgery some months after.

In a statement to Instagram, he said: “It is with the upmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual.

“Believe me, I wish things could be different! I would like to thank you so very much for your support and understanding of me and my health over the past few years.”

He added: “To Shane (Filan), Kian (Egan) and Nicky (Byrne), I love you three and I know you’ll knock it out of the park.

“I’ll be there with you in spirit for each and every show whilst you continue to fly the Westlife flag around the world.

“To all the medical staff who held my hand and kept my spirit lifted (you know who you are!), my heartfelt thanks goes out to each and every one of you.

“I’m so devastated that I won’t be there to celebrate the upcoming concerts with you and the 3 lads.

Westlife at Wembley Stadium
Westlife on stage at Wembley Stadium, London, during their sell-out show at the venue in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I hope you know and understand that I should have been there (I was so excited to be there!) and that I look forward to seeing you all again to make some more magic in the future.

“But for now, I have to make the right decision for my health and wellbeing, for my family, and for myself as a person.

“Please don’t worry.”

Bandmembers Egan, Byrne and Filan sent their well wishes to their friend and “brother”.

A statement posted to Westlife’s Instagram story said: “We would like to take this opportunity to send our brother, best friend and fellow bandmate, Mark, so many well wishes as he takes the necessary time he needs to recover.

“Mark has been so strong in continuing to show up on stage despite going through such a turbulent time with his health and we completely respect that he must now focus on getting better so he can return to the stage when he is fit and well to do so!

“In the meantime, we will continue to fly the Westlife flag higher than ever for you guys. Love Kian, Nicky and Shane.”