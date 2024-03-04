Beckhams share effusive tributes as son Brooklyn turns 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Beckhams share effusive tributes as son Brooklyn turns 25

By Press Association
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham (Matt Crossick/PA)
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham (Matt Crossick/PA)

Victoria and David Beckham have paid tribute to their son Brooklyn on his 25th birthday.

Victoria shared a throwback video of the aspiring chef as a small child sitting on David’s knee at a Spice Girls concert, singing along to the group’s hit Viva Forever.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart.

“We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!”

In a separate post, she wrote; “Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!!

“David, I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday.”

David shared a video of himself holding Brooklyn as a toddler, both in matching Manchester United shirts, on the football pitch after the last home game of the season in May 2000.

He wrote: “Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy, so proud of the man you have grown into, and you have always kept the same values you grew up with being polite and kind. We love you so much bust have the most amazing day.”

Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz also shared a birthday tribute, writing: “Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham.

“I hope all your wishes come true i love you so so much you have the most beautiful heart and im so lucky to call you mine.”

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida in 2022.

The actress, who is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, has previously starred in American psychological drama series Bates Motel, Transformers: Age Of Extinction and the Disney+ series Welcome To Chippendales.

David and Victoria Beckham also share sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.