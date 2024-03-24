The biggest female box office draws as Olivia Colman hits out at pay disparity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The biggest female box office draws as Olivia Colman hits out at pay disparity

By Press Association
Olivia Colman during a photo call with the cast of Wonka at Potter’s Field Park, London (PA/Ian West).
Olivia Colman during a photo call with the cast of Wonka at Potter’s Field Park, London (PA/Ian West).

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has hit out at gender pay disparity, with the performer saying she would get “paid more” if she was a man.

The Norwich-born star – known for her roles in The Favourite, The Crown and Peep Show – dismissed suggestions that male actors encourage cinemagoers to watch movies.

Here are some of the top female box office draws throughout cinema history:

– Julia Roberts

World premiere of Ticket to Paradise
Julia Roberts (Ian West/PA)

The films in which Roberts has starred in have collectively grossed more than four billion dollars globally, according to movie industry database The Numbers, making her one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

Roberts was the world’s highest-paid actress throughout most of the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s. She received fees of 20 million dollars and 25 million dollars for her roles in Erin Brockovich in 2000 and Mona Lisa Smile in 2003 respectively.

– Marilyn Monroe

Long after her death, Monroe remains a pop culture icon – known for playing comic “blonde bombshell” characters. She played a significant role in the creation and management of her public image throughout her career, but expressed discontent at being typecast and underpaid by film studios.

Monroe was a top-billed actress for a decade from the 1950s, and her films grossed 200 million dollars by the time of her death in 1962.

– Elizabeth Taylor

Dame Elizabeth Taylor – Cannes Film Festival
Dame Elizabeth Taylor (Ian West/PA)

Dame Elizabeth began her career as a child actress in the early 1940s and was one of the most popular stars of classical Hollywood cinema in the 1950s. Despite being one of MGM’s most bankable stars, Dame Elizabeth wished to end her career in the early 1950s, resenting the studio’s control and disliking many of the films to which she was assigned.

Dame Elizabeth became the world’s highest paid movie star in the 1960s, remaining a well-known public figure for the rest of her life.

– Lillian Gish

Known as the “First Lady of American Cinema”, Gish was a pioneering star of the silent film era. Having acted on stage with her sister as a child, Gish was a prominent actress from 1912 into the 1920s.

This included her leading role in the highest-grossing film of the silent era, DW Griffith’s The Birth Of A Nation in 1915 – which is highly controversial for its heroic portrayal of the Ku Klux Klan.

– Meryl Streep

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
Meryl Streep (Matt Crossick/PA)

Streep has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including a record 21 Academy Award nominations, winning three. She starred in The Deer Hunter and Kramer vs Kramer in the late 1970s which were both major commercial successes and consecutive winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Her commercial success has continued into recent decades, including her role in 2008’s hit Abba musical Mamma Mia!

– Greta Garbo

The Swedish-American actress was a premiere star during Hollywood’s silent and early golden eras. In 1928, Garbo starred in A Woman Of Affairs, which catapulted her to MGM’s highest box-office star, surpassing the long-reigning Lillian Gish.

Garbo was known for her melancholic, sombre persona, as well as her portrayals of tragic characters.

– Scarlett Johansson

The world’s highest-paid actress in 2018 and 2019, Johansson’s films have grossed more than 15 billion dollars worldwide, according to The Numbers, making her one of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time.

As well as starring in the Marvel cinematic universe, she is known for her appearances in more independent films such as Lost In Translation in 2003, directed by Sofia Coppola, and Jonathan Glazer’s Under The Skin in 2013.

– Shirley Temple

The American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat was Hollywood’s number-one box office draw as a child actress from 1934 to 1938. Later, Temple was named United States Ambassador to Ghana and Czechoslovakia, and also served as Chief of Protocol.