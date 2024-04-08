EastEnders to explore ‘older women’ being sexually assaulted in new storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

EastEnders to explore ‘older women’ being sexually assaulted in new storyline

By Press Association
A new storyline will show the effect of Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) being sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)
EastEnders will use a new storyline to explore how “sexual assault happens to women of all ages and background”.

In an upcoming instalment, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) will be sexually assaulted by her close friend and confidant Pastor Gideon Clayton (Howard Saddler).

The BBC soap is working with the End Violence Against Women Coalition and elder abuse charity Hourglass on the storyline.

EastEnders,27-09-2023,6775,Patrick Trueman (RUDOLPH WALKER);Yolande Trueman (ANGELA WYNTER),****EMBARGOED TILL TUESDAY 19TH SEPTEMBER 2023****, BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron
Patrick Trueman and Yolande Trueman (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Andrea Simon, director of End Violence Against Women Coalition, said: “Sexual assault happens to women of all ages and backgrounds, but many find they aren’t believed or taken seriously.

“Older women, black women and others who are marginalised are at the sharp end of this, with huge consequences for their access to justice and support. TV shows can play a huge role in shifting attitudes across society.

“We hope this storyline helps dispel myths and stereotypes about what victims and survivors look like and how perpetrators behave, and ultimately increases understanding of sexual assault.”

Following the attack on Yolande, she will struggle and this will impact her life as well as her relationship with partner Patrick Trueman, played by Rudolph Walker.

The scenes will air in an hour-long episode next week and include flashback accounts of women who have previously been sexually assaulted by Clayton.

Veronica Gray, deputy chief executive and director of policy at Hourglass, said: “This is a landmark moment for all older victims of abuse in the UK and beyond.

“EastEnders, shaping a storyline around the too-often hidden nightmare of sexual abuse of older people, finally brings this issue out of the shadows and into public consciousness.

“We hope this will start an important conversation in many households across the UK. Hourglass is delighted to work with EastEnders on this storyline to provide advice, and we were impressed by how engaged the scriptwriters were and how keen they were to be authentic and respectful.

“Abuse of older people comes in many forms, and Hourglass urges anyone affected to make contact with us.”

Executive producer of EastEnders, Chris Clenshaw, hopes it “will raise awareness of how women at any age can been groomed by someone in a position of power”.

“It was vital for us to work alongside End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass to truthfully present and sensitively portray Yolande’s sexual assault storyline,” he added.

The episode will air on April 17 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.