Home Entertainment

Casualty star Christine Tremarco to join cast of Emmerdale

By Press Association
Casualty and Waterloo Road actress Christine Tremarco is joining the cast of ITV soap Emmerdale (Lizzie Shepherd/ITV Studios/PA)
Casualty and Waterloo Road star Christine Tremarco will join the cast of ITV soap Emmerdale later this month.

The actress will play Rose, who may stir up drama for Kim Tate (Claire King).

Rose, who has moved to the Dales from Benidorm, is set to cause trouble because she knows Kim’s husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), a fact he fails to tell his wife.

Tremarco said she is “thrilled to be joining Emmerdale”.

Christine Tremarco is joining the cast of Emmerdale as Rose and is due to cause trouble for Will Taylor, played by Dean Andrew (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

She added: “To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy!

“Rose is so much fun to play. She is free-spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said she is delighted that Tremarco is joining the cast, praising her “wealth of experience and talent”.

“Playing the character of Rose, a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life, she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers,” she said.

Tremarco is no stranger to dramatic plotlines.

As a series regular in Waterloo Road, her character, Davina Shackleton, was once accused of inappropriately touching one of her students after she rejected a date with his father.

Meanwhile, in The Responder, Tremarco played the sister of a drug lord, while she was nurse Linda Andrews in Casualty for two years.

Her appearance in Emmerdale marks the second time the actress has worked on an ITV soap set in the North of England – in 1998 she made a guest appearance in Coronation Street, playing Lucy Johnson, a friend of Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock), who chats up Curly Watts (Kevin Kennedy) at a party because she feels sorry for him.