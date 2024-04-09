Zendaya says she worries about film industry becoming bored of her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zendaya says she worries about film industry becoming bored of her

By Press Association
Zendaya stars in the Dune films (Yui Mok/PA)
Hollywood star Zendaya has spoken of her concerns surrounding her potential future children having to deal with her level of fame and the movie industry becoming “bored” of her.

The 27-year-old American actress, known for teen show Euphoria and the Dune films, has been romantically linked to her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland since 2021.

Zendaya told British Vogue that she does not “necessarily want my kids to have to deal” with being in the spotlight.

ONLINE - British Vogue May 2024 cover
She added: “And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?”

Explaining what she thinks the future will be like, she says it is about trying to “make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family, and not be worried that if I’m not delivering something all the time, or not giving all the time, that everything’s going to go away”.

“I think that’s always been a massive anxiety of mine: this idea that people will just be like, ‘Actually, I know I’ve been with you since you were 14, but I’m over you now because you’re boring’,” she added.

Zendaya also said that British actor Holland, who last played the web-slinging superhero in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, has handled the attention “really beautifully.”

Zendaya is in a relationship with Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland (Carlijn Jacobs/British Vogue)

Speaking of her own experience, she said: “You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of’. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.”

However, Zendaya says she has learned that she “can say no” and does not have to “perform all the time” and can take a day off.

She is next set to be seen in tennis romance film Challengers, which will be out this month in the UK, and is among the stars co-chairing this year’s Met Gala in May.

The full interview is in the May issue of British Vogue, available online at vogue.co.uk/article/zendaya-vogue-interview and in print from April 23.