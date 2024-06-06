Billy Mitchell hit with ‘seismic shock’ as he discovers new Mitchell family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Billy Mitchell hit with ‘seismic shock’ as he discovers new Mitchell family

By Press Association
L to R: Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC)
L to R: Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton), Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC)

A new Mitchell family will arrive on EastEnders to shake up Albert Square.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) will find out that his father Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) has a secret family following the character arriving back on the BBC soap earlier this year.

In June, Stevie’s son Teddy Mitchell will arrive in Watford in June in search of his father, and will be played by The Football Factory and Rise Of The Footsoldier franchise series actor Roland Manookian.

Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Manookian said: “I’ve been watching EastEnders my whole life, so being part of it is amazing.

“Coming in as a Mitchell means you’ve got big shoes to fill, but it’s a challenge that I’m happy to accept.

“It’s a privilege to have the chance to work with the likes of Perry Fenwick, Steve McFadden, and the legendary Alan Ford – what amazing company to keep.

“Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles, but he’s tuned into modernity, too. It’s a lovely part to get my teeth into.”

His character will have a tense meeting with Billy and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as they meet their new family member along with Teddy’s sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil.

“With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Holloway called EastEnders a “British institution” and said playing a Mitchell makes it “even more exciting”.

“We’ve been given such a warm welcome, and it’s unbelievable to be turning up to work in Walford every day,” he added.

“Harry has a lot of charm and swagger, but he’s got a bit of a temper, too. He can’t resist trouble, or the ladies, so he’s ready to shake things up in typical Mitchell style.”

Bridgemen said: “Barney is an interesting character to explore because of his more introverted nature compared to the other members of his family, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows and develops in Albert Square.”