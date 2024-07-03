Chrissie Watts to return to EastEnders almost 20 years after being jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Chrissie Watts to return to EastEnders almost 20 years after being jailed

By Press Association
EastEnders character Chrissie Watts is returning to the show (BBC/PA)
EastEnders character Chrissie Watts is returning to the show (BBC/PA)

EastEnders character Chrissie Watts is to return to the show, almost 20 years after she was jailed.

Tracey-Ann Oberman will return in the role this autumn for a short stint on the soap, after only spending a year-and-a-half in Albert Square in her first appearance.

During that time, her character was imprisoned for the murder of her husband, Den, and buried him under the Queen Vic barrel store, with the help of Sam Mitchell and Zoe Slater.

Chrissie Watts on Albert Square
Watts will make her first appearance in the soap in almost 20 years (BBC/PA)

Watts lived for months under false pretences after the incident, with Den’s adoptive daughter, Sharon Watts, and his son Dennis Rickman.

Mitchell was initially held responsible for the murder, after she drunkenly dug up Den’s body on Watts and Rickman’s wedding day.

Watts was eventually caught, and jailed in December 2005, when Phil and Grant Mitchell returned to the square to free their sister.

EastEnders has not said why the character will be returning to the square this year.

Oberman said of her return: “Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain.

“She is a real fan favourite, so when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance.

“The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again.”

Other memorable moments from Watts’ time on EastEnders include her chopping off Kate Mitchell’s hair when she discovered she was having an affair with Den, and receiving the wrath of Kat Slater for getting her daughter caught up in Den’s murder.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Tracy-Ann back to the iconic role of Chrissie Watts.

“Although the character hasn’t been seen on screen for almost 20 years, Chrissie is cemented in EastEnders’ rich history for her murder of Walford’s most infamous villain, and Sharon’s beloved father, Dirty Den.

“I’m keeping tight-lipped on the exact circumstances relating to her return for the time being, but what I can promise is that it’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is around.”

The BBC has not revealed the exact date on which the character will return.