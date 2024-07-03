David and Victoria Beckham recreate purple wedding look to celebrate anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

David and Victoria Beckham recreate purple wedding look to celebrate anniversary

By Press Association
David and Victoria Beckham recreate purple wedding look to celebrate anniversary (Ian West/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham recreate purple wedding look to celebrate anniversary (Ian West/PA)

David and Victoria Beckham have reworn their purple wedding ensemble ahead of their 25th wedding anniversary.

The former England footballer and Spice Girl married on July 4 1999 in Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, wearing matching ivory outfits to say I do, before an outfit change for the reception.

“Look what we found,” the couple wrote on a joint Instagram post, referencing David’s head-to-toe purple satin suit with matching shoes and Victoria’s purple gown complete with an asymmetrical floral sash and silver heels with straps up to her knee.

In the nostalgic post, the couple appeared to pose on the same crushed-velvet purple thrones that featured on their wedding day – which inserted itself into pop culture history.

The pair previously addressed the Antonio Berardi-designed outfits during their Netflix documentary series titled Beckham.

In the series, David said: “I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened. I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

The docu-series provided one of the viral TV moments of last year when David interrupted his wife talking about her childhood to instruct her to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce – after she said they were “very working-class”.

The couple later recreated the scene for an Uber Eats advert which aired during the US Super Bowl, in which Victoria wore a T-shirt that read: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The nostalgic wedding post comes months after the couple celebrated Victoria’s 50th birthday with a Spice Girls reunion.

David sparked a social media frenzy when he posted a video of the girl band singing and dancing on stage to their 1998 hit, Stop, during her birthday party.

He has since denied speculation that the Spice Girls will take up performing as a group again.