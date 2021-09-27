Indie newcomers The Lathums could score number one album

Indie band The Lathums are on course to reach the top of the charts with their debut album.

The first full-length release from the Wigan group, How Beautiful Life Can Be, is 3,700 chart sales ahead of its closest rival in the Official Charts Company’s midweek update.

It has been a breakout year for the quartet in which they have won praise from artists including Paul Weller, Sir Elton John and Tim Burgess.

How Beautiful Life Can Be, produced by The Coral frontman James Skelly, sits ahead of Bright Magic by experimental band Public Service Broadcasting, who may score their highest-charting record yet.

At number three is Canadian rap superstar Drake with Certified Lover Boy while Natalie Imbruglia enters at number four with Firebird, her first album of new music in more than a decade.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is expected to end the week at number five.