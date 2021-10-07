The Wanted’s Tom Parker reveals baby plans after cancer diagnosis

The Wanted star Tom Parker has revealed he and his wife Kelsey Hardwick are considering having a third child following his cancer diagnosis.

The pop singer, 33, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He has been married to Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year. Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

Positive vibes only in the face of adversity is truly inspirational. Thanks so much to @TomParker and @Being_Kelsey for sharing your incredible story 💛 pic.twitter.com/Ic3bUsN1UZ — This Morning (@thismorning) October 7, 2021

Appearing on This Morning to discuss an upcoming documentary charting his diagnosis and treatment, Parker revealed they hope to have another baby.

“We are thinking of having another one – but don’t tell anyone,” he said.

Hardwick replied: “Now you have told everyone.”

Parker also gave an update on his condition and said he would have been unable to make a live TV appearance earlier this year.

He said: “I wouldn’t have been able to do this five months ago. Let’s put it that way. I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions.

“If we had done this five months ago I would have been a crying mess.”

Hardwick added: “And you just felt weak. You felt weak five months ago. You feel loads better, don’t you.”

Huuge thanks again to everyone who came to Tom's 'Inside My Head' concert live at the @RoyalAlbertHall for @SU2CUK, and also to everyone who tuned in to the livestream over on @Veeps! We're still incredibly touched by all the support. It means the world 🌎☄️ pic.twitter.com/ZE9ET5YvaF — The Wanted (@thewanted) September 23, 2021

His appearance came after The Wanted, known for songs Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, reunited for a performance at a Stand Up To Cancer event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Parker described it as “pretty surreal” and “pretty special”.

He added: “The fact that we were together again but for the most beautiful reason. And that’s to raise awareness.

“The boys didn’t need to do that but the first thing they said was, ‘We would love to do it’.”

Asked how he feels now, Parker said he is receiving treatment less often.

He said: “We get an extra week (off treatment) now, whereas we would usually do it every two weeks.

“Now we have been able to push that back to three weeks because I am responding so well – so positive.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness. They went on hiatus in 2014.