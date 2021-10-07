Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

The Wanted’s Tom Parker reveals baby plans after cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:24 am
Kelsey Hardwick and Tom Parker married in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)
Kelsey Hardwick and Tom Parker married in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Wanted star Tom Parker has revealed he and his wife Kelsey Hardwick are considering having a third child following his cancer diagnosis.

The pop singer, 33, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour last year and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He has been married to Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year. Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

Appearing on This Morning to discuss an upcoming documentary charting his diagnosis and treatment, Parker revealed they hope to have another baby.

“We are thinking of having another one – but don’t tell anyone,” he said.

Hardwick replied: “Now you have told everyone.”

Parker also gave an update on his condition and said he would have been unable to make a live TV appearance earlier this year.

He said: “I wouldn’t have been able to do this five months ago. Let’s put it that way. I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions.

“If we had done this five months ago I would have been a crying mess.”

Hardwick added: “And you just felt weak. You felt weak five months ago. You feel loads better, don’t you.”

His appearance came after The Wanted, known for songs Glad You Came, Chasing The Sun and All Time Low, reunited for a performance at a Stand Up To Cancer event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Parker described it as “pretty surreal” and “pretty special”.

He added: “The fact that we were together again but for the most beautiful reason. And that’s to raise awareness.

“The boys didn’t need to do that but the first thing they said was, ‘We would love to do it’.”

Asked how he feels now, Parker said he is receiving treatment less often.

He said: “We get an extra week (off treatment) now, whereas we would usually do it every two weeks.

“Now we have been able to push that back to three weeks because I am responding so well – so positive.”

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness. They went on hiatus in 2014.

