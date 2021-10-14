Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele prepares to release first new music in six years

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 2:48 am
Adele (Ian West/PA)
Adele (Ian West/PA)

Anticipation among fans is building as Adele prepares to release her first new music in six years.

Comeback single Easy On Me will arrive on Friday and is the first track from her new album 30, which is due out on November 19.

Last week the singer, 33, gave fans a glimpse of the track by playing a clip during a livestreamed video on social media throughout which she chatted about the project.

She has described her forthcoming album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life”.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March this year, and they share custody of their nine-year-old son Angelo.

In a recent post on social media, she said the recording process had made her feel “like I’ve finally found my feeling again”.

Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25 and all three of her studio albums have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Last week she appeared on the cover of both the British and American editions of Vogue magazine.

It was the first collaboration of its kind in the magazine’s 129-year history, with each edition of the magazine featuring a different fashion shoot and interview.

