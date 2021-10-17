Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele on course for biggest opening week in the singles charts this year

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 7:02 pm
(Simon Emmett/Columbia Records)
(Simon Emmett/Columbia Records)

Adele’s comeback single is on course to have the biggest opening week for a song in the UK singles chart this year, securing the top spot in the process.

As of October 17, the singer-songwriter’s first new track in six years, Easy On Me, has amassed 70,000 chart sales in its first 48 hours, according to the Official Chart Company.

The track is currently outperforming the top 10 songs on the chart combined, including Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) – which is currently at number one.

The 33-year-old released the single on October 15 with the full album, entitled 30, due for release on November 19.

In the run-up to the release of the single, the singer-songwriter spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

She also said the album is her attempt at explaining her divorce to eight-year-old son Angelo.

The single has garnered three, four and five-star reviews from many UK publications, including chief music critic at the Daily Telegraph Neil McCormick awarding it five stars and describing it as a “heartfelt comeback” and a “thing of beauty and wonder”.

Adele – 21
The pop star upcoming album is due for release on November 19. (Yui Mok/PA)

In the provisional Official Charts Company rankings, Adele’s entrance pushes Ed Sheeran’s Shivers back to third place after it lost its four-week reign on Friday to Sir Elton and Lipa’s collaboration.

Coldplay’s single My Universe, with K-pop boy band BTS, is also climbing the charts and is set to reach a new peak of number four following the release of the rock band’s ninth album, Music Of The Spheres.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is on course to fall two places to number five, with Glass Animals’ track Heat Waves to drop one spot to sixth place.

Becky Hill and Topic’s My Heart Goes (La Di Da) is also set to enter the top 10 for the first time at number 10, which would be Hill’s fifth UK top 10 single and Topic’s third.

