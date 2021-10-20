Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jazz FM announces recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

By Press Association
October 21, 2021, 12:04 am
Tony Bennett performs at the Roundhouse during the iTunes Festival (PA)
Tony Bennett performs at the Roundhouse during the iTunes Festival (PA)

Singer Tony Bennett is to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards.

The American singer, 95, revealed in February this year that he has Alzheimer’s disease after first being diagnosed in 2016.

In August, his son and manager, Danny, told American publication Variety that his father has retired from performing.

iTunes Festival 2014 – London
Tony Bennett performs at the Roundhouse (PA)

Also being honoured at the ceremony, taking place at Under The Bridge in London on October 28, is UK saxophonist Courtney Pine.

Pine, 57, founder of the Jazz Warriors band in the 1980s, will receive The Gold Award.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Jazz musician Courtney Pine receives an award at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Other musicians among the nominees are singer Celeste and Oscar-winning soul artist Jon Batiste.

Celeste is up for vocalist of the year alongside neo-soul singer-songwriter Ego Ella May and British-Italian singer Georgia Mancio.

Batiste, an Oscar winner for his work on the music for Pixar’s animated film Soul, is nominated for soul act of the year and is up against May and British star Omar.

Mercury Awards nominations announcement – London
Celeste holds the shortlist trophy at a Mercury Prize Albums of the Year ceremony (PA)

Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the legendary Tony Bennett, one of the true greats of jazz whose music has touched so many millions of people around the world, has agreed to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“In the meantime, we can’t wait for the world to see this year’s ceremony which is not only topped off by this Award for Tony alongside the Gold for Courtney Pine, but there will be some real surprises in the room along with some stunning performances. Roll on 28th October.”

Bennett has won 18 Grammys, according to the Recording Academy’s official website, and has sold more than 50 million records thanks to songs including I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

In September this year he and Lady Gaga released collaborative album Love For Sale.

The 2021 Jazz FM Awards with PPL and PRS for Music are being hosted by radio presenter Anne Frankenstein and jazz saxophonist Soweto Kinch.

