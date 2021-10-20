Jazz FM announces recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Singer Tony Bennett is to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards.

The American singer, 95, revealed in February this year that he has Alzheimer’s disease after first being diagnosed in 2016.

In August, his son and manager, Danny, told American publication Variety that his father has retired from performing.

Tony Bennett performs at the Roundhouse (PA)

Also being honoured at the ceremony, taking place at Under The Bridge in London on October 28, is UK saxophonist Courtney Pine.

Pine, 57, founder of the Jazz Warriors band in the 1980s, will receive The Gold Award.

Jazz musician Courtney Pine receives an award at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Other musicians among the nominees are singer Celeste and Oscar-winning soul artist Jon Batiste.

Celeste is up for vocalist of the year alongside neo-soul singer-songwriter Ego Ella May and British-Italian singer Georgia Mancio.

Batiste, an Oscar winner for his work on the music for Pixar’s animated film Soul, is nominated for soul act of the year and is up against May and British star Omar.

Celeste holds the shortlist trophy at a Mercury Prize Albums of the Year ceremony (PA)

Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the legendary Tony Bennett, one of the true greats of jazz whose music has touched so many millions of people around the world, has agreed to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“In the meantime, we can’t wait for the world to see this year’s ceremony which is not only topped off by this Award for Tony alongside the Gold for Courtney Pine, but there will be some real surprises in the room along with some stunning performances. Roll on 28th October.”

Bennett has won 18 Grammys, according to the Recording Academy’s official website, and has sold more than 50 million records thanks to songs including I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

In September this year he and Lady Gaga released collaborative album Love For Sale.

The 2021 Jazz FM Awards with PPL and PRS for Music are being hosted by radio presenter Anne Frankenstein and jazz saxophonist Soweto Kinch.