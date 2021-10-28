Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor reveals band is working on a biopic

Duran Duran could become the latest music superstars to get the biopic treatment, the band’s drummer has said.

The chart-topping group, who achieved massive success during the 1980s, have discussed different scripts and ideas about a potential film.

Roger Taylor, Duran Duran’s drummer, said a biopic could arrive on the big screen within the next few years.

Simon le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran could see their careers get the biopic treatment (Ian West/PA)

He told The Sun: “It’s something that is under discussion. It is being discussed and we’ve had different scripts and ideas put forward.

“We haven’t quite decided on the right one yet. But there are things in development so we will see where they go. We would love to do something like that and I think something will happen in the next few years.”

Taylor, who is part of Duran Duran alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, said he would want a “really good Hollywood actor” to portray him.

The 61-year-old added: “It would have to be someone who’s on the cusp of their career, who’s got the right look, the right vibe and that’s going to take some time to find I think.”

New wave band Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the era’s biggest acts thanks to songs including Rio, Hungry Like The Wolf and The Reflex.

Musical biopics have proven to be big business in Hollywood over recent years.

Bohemian Rhapsody, about rock band Queen, grossed over 904 million dollars (£658 million) while Sir Elton John film Rocketman made about 200 million dollars (£146 million).