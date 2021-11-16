Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Biggest artists on the planet’ set to rock Coventry for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 12:03 am
Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be held in Coventry next year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The “biggest artists on the planet” are set to rock Coventry as Radio 1’s Big Weekend returns “to the field” next summer.

For the past two years, the station’s annual flagship live music event has been performed virtually, with artists recording live sets from their own homes during the global pandemic.

Previously, music fans around the UK have seen superstar acts perform, from Miley Cyrus in Middlesbrough and Stormzy in Hull, to Ed Sheeran in Glasgow and Camila Cabello in Swansea.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will return next year with a three-day music festival in Coventry’s War Memorial Park.

Leader of Coventry City Council councillor George Duggins said: “Hosting a major international event like this, which features some of the biggest names in the music industry, provides another fantastic opportunity to showcase Coventry and is the perfect way for our city to finish its year as UK City of Culture.”

The live music event will take place from May 27 to 29 next year, with more than 70,000 Radio 1 fans expected to attend across the weekend.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend kicks off the UK’s festival season each year, bringing some of the biggest artists on the planet to towns and cities around the UK.

In 2020, the then-newly emerging pandemic meant Radio 1 was the first to bring the idea of a virtual festival to life.

The 2021 event took the form of a four-day live music spectacular, with more than 100 live performances for fans to enjoy with friends and family in parks, on beaches, in pub gardens or from the comfort of their own homes across the weekend.

Next year, the festival will return to the field, with performances to air across Radio 1, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “Radio 1’s Big Weekend always kicks off the UK’s festival season in style, so we’re delighted to be bringing it back to the field again for 2022.

“We’ve got some incredibly exciting ideas in the pipeline for the event this time around, and we can’t wait to bring some of the biggest artists on the planet along with us when we head to Coventry in May.”

