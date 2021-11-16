Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC Children In Need reveals line-up for 2021 charity single

By Press Association
November 16, 2021, 4:12 pm
Niall Horan and Anne-Marie (BBC Children in Need/PA)
One Direction star Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have joined forces to cover Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac in aid of Children In Need.

The charity single will be released by Atlantic Records on the day of the annual fundraising TV event on November 19.

An accompanying video features cameos from fellow pop superstars including Ed Sheeran on guitar, Griff on synths and Yungblud on bass.

It has been directed by Phill Deacon who also produced the video for the all-star 2020 single featuring artists including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding and Rita Ora covering Foo Fighters’ 2003 track, Times Like These.

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, who wrote Everywhere, said: “I’m thrilled with this new version of Everywhere and to be part of this year’s Children In Need campaign.

“I hope we can really make a difference.”

Horan said: “I have supported BBC Children In Need many times over the years, but given what we have all been through over the last year and a half, it feels more important than ever.

“Togetherness sits at the heart of BBC Children In Need, and that’s what this track is all about.

“I hope people enjoy it, but above all, I hope it lets anyone who might be struggling right now know that we are here for them.”

Anne-Marie said: “As we have seen over the past eighteen months, amazing things happen when we come together to help make a difference, and that’s why I am so proud to be releasing this special track with Niall.

“I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Last year’s single went to number one on the UK singles chart. It was also the first Foo Fighters song to reach number one in the UK.

A minimum of 50p from the sale of each download in the UK will benefit BBC Children In Need.

