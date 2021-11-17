Cheryl pays tribute to Sarah Harding on what would have been her 40th birthday

Cheryl has paid an emotional tribute to her former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding on what would have been the singer’s 40th birthday.

The Fight For This Love singer posted a video on Instagram featuring multiple clips of the girl group and Harding at live concerts, award ceremonies and chat shows.

She captioned the video: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime #Sarahs40th.”

Harding died on September 5 aged 39 after revealing last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

She was part of Girls Aloud along with Cheryl – then Cheryl Tweedy – Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts from their formation on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

The video also featured snippets of interviews with Cheryl and Walsh about their friend and colleague.

“Seeing this blonde bombshell running around the audition like a madwoman, even in the boot camp when she went up to sing she was running up there and chatting, chatting, chatting,” says Walsh.

“(She) Always stood out as her own character, kind of the crazy one that was unique and in her own world,” adds Cheryl.