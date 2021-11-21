Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Adele persuades Spotify to remove shuffle button from album pages

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 12:44 pm
Adele (Yui Mok/PA)
Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele has persuaded Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option on album pages, so it automatically plays in the artist’s own order.

The 33-year-old music superstar’s fourth studio album, 30, launched on Friday to widespread critical acclaim.

It comes ahead of her concert, filmed at the London Palladium, titled An Audience With Adele, airing on ITV on Sunday.

Adele reposted the announcement to Twitter, writing: “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!

“We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

The streaming giant replied: “Anything for you.”

The artist made her big comeback with Easy On Me, her first new track in six years, which is currently number one in the UK singles charts, according to the Official Charts Company.

Other tracks from the album, including My Little Love, Oh My God, I Drink Wine and Hold On have been praised by fans and critics for their vulnerability and old-fashioned sound recalling the golden age of Hollywood.

The record details the breakdown of her marriage to charity boss Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son, Angelo.

Adele celebrated the launch of the album by posting an image to her social media on Friday which showed her next to a glass of white wine.

The post was captioned: “It was a ride, so I threw my arms up and screamed! Love you all.”

