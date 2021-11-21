Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
An Audience With Adele: People connected to Grenfell Tower tragedy in crowd

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 10:06 pm
Adele has supported the Grenfell United campaign group (Steve Parsons/PA)
Adele has supported the Grenfell United campaign group (Steve Parsons/PA)

People connected to the Grenfell Tower disaster were among the audience during Adele’s special London concert.

The singer gave a shout-out to the special guests and key workers during her show An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month.

The chart-topping singer has been a strong advocate for the Grenfell United campaign group which seeks to get justice for the victims and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

For the tragedy’s fourth anniversary in June, the pop star recorded a video message for the campaigning group and called for the official inquiry into the blaze to be hastened along.

Adele – 21
Adele invited key workers and people connected to Grenfell to her concert (Yui Mok/PA)

In the video, she said there are “so many unanswered questions” surrounding the blaze and “no-one has been held accountable for that night’s events”.

A total of 72 people died in the west London fire, which happened on June 14 2017.

Adele, who is from Tottenham, north London, visited Grenfell shortly after the fire and has frequently shared messages of support for survivors.

At one point during the London concert, Adele stopped to give the Grenfell groups and key workers a shout-out, saying: “Careworkers, key workers, firefighters, we’ve got Grenfell. Hello darlings, I’m so glad you could come.”

These special guests were given a ticket to one of the hottest events and were seated among a host of A-listers including Dame Emma Thompson, Stormzy, Samuel L Jackson and Emma Watson.

During the concert, the musician performed songs from her new album, 30, as well as older tracks and took questions from famous fans.

[[title]]

[[text]]

