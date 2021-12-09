Jessie J shares message of support for others experiencing miscarriage

Jessie J has shared words of support for others who have experienced a miscarriage and said in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” it has “put life into perspective” for her.

The 33-year-old singer announced the news of her pregnancy loss in November in a now-deleted Instagram post where she tagged her location as “heartbroken”.

During the post, the pop star confirmed she would perform for her fans in Los Angeles a day after discovering she had suffered a miscarriage.

In a new post on Thursday, she reflected on how she reacted in “work mode” initially to the news, but said what she needed to do at the time was “fall into someone’s arms and sob”.

The singer shared a black-and-white video to her Instagram of her singing an acoustic version of her emotional track Easy On Me, alongside a series of supportive messages.

In the caption, she wrote: “I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode.

“It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. ‘The show must go on’ mentality reacted before the human in me did.

“‘I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off’, was my first thought. I must turn this into an inspirational, I know I will be OK, strong moment, because that’s who I am right?

“Truth is, I just needed to f****** cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob. But at the time I was alone. I hadn’t processed anything. Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show.

“I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more.”

She continued: “As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past two weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know?

“I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most heartbreaking but beautiful way. It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has.

“I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or with a loving partner, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy.

“Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world. I ache for you. If I could I would bring you food, hold you through the physical pain, I know that’s needed more than a ‘stay strong’ text right now.

“I guess I’m here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist. You are allowed to do this however YOU need to.

“Sometimes life just calls us to be human. We know there will be sunshine, but we can’t avoid the rain.”

