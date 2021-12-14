Major record labels sign pact to decarbonise their businesses

An error occurred. Please try again.

A raft of major and independent record labels have pledged to decarbonise their businesses and “inspire transformational action on the climate crisis”.

The UK’s three biggest music companies – Universal, Warner and Sony – and respected smaller groups such as Beggars, BMG, Warp and Ninja Tune have signed up to the pact.

Organised by the Association of Independent Music (AIM) in collaboration with record labels association the BPI, the pact hopes to address the music industry’s “biggest environmental impacts” in an “efficient and collaborative” manner.

Although it is being launched out of the UK, organisers say “hundreds more” global companies are expected to sign up by June.

The 13 initial signatories will join either the Science Based Targets initiative or the United Nations-backed SME Climate Commitment by February – and work with experts to set and reach targets on greenhouse gas emissions.

These could include initiatives to reduce vinyl waste or a commitment to using a new carbon calculator created by Impala, Europe’s independent music company association.

Members will also commit to sharing data, insights and resources, provide support to artists to engage with and speak up about climate issues, and “communicate openly” with fans about the impact of the music industry on the planet.

The pact also includes a commitment to collaborate with streaming platforms to obtain data and reduce emissions.

Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the BPI and Brit Awards, said: “The music community must take a leadership position on this most urgent of issues to support the work already being progressed by record labels to make their operations more sustainable.

“It means not just taking our own effective and co-ordinated industry action to respond to the climate crisis, but using the power of music to help inspire others in effecting meaningful change.”

Paul Pacifico, chief executive of AIM, said: “The climate crisis is the single greatest challenge facing the world’s population.

“No single business can solve this global threat on their own and it has been inspirational to see so much of the global music sector come together to take action.

“This Pact builds on the amazing work already underway by individual businesses of all sizes, and brings the knowledge sharing and cross collateralization needed to effective substantive change.

“I would like to thank the Pact’s supporters and partners and look forward to welcoming more businesses to the Pact and helping them deliver on its commitment.”

Acting chief financial officer of Warner Music Group, Lou Dickler, said: “The scale of the global climate crisis demands that we work together to make real impact.

“We appointed a dedicated ESG leader earlier this year, and committed to releasing Warner’s first annual ESG report next year, which will help us hold ourselves accountable and transparently communicate progress to our stakeholders.”

Universal Music Group’s executive vice president, chief financial officer and president of operations, Boyd Muir, added: “UMG is proud to join the Music Climate Pact, an important music community initiative reflecting our ongoing commitment to combating climate change.”

Sony Music Group’s executive vice president for philanthropy and social impact, Towalame Austin, said: “Sony Music Group is delighted to join the Music Climate Pact and is committed to playing its part in tackling the climate crisis.

“As a division of Sony Group, we are working towards achieving a zero environmental footprint by 2050 under the Road to Zero long-term environmental plan and both expanding renewable energy use and reducing environmental impact in supply chains as part of Sony Group’s Green Management 2025 targets.”