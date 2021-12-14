Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Chris Pratt pays tribute to wife Katharine Schwarzenegger on her birthday

By Press Association
December 14, 2021, 12:27 am
Chris Pratt has thanked his ‘tough as nails’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 32nd birthday (PA)
Chris Pratt has thanked his “tough as nails” wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 32nd birthday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star said Schwarzenegger had been “instrumental” in his personal growth and praised her “contagious” commitment to helping people.

The American author also received congratulations from her father, former bodybuilder and California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Sharing pictures of his wife on Instagram, Pratt wrote: “Happy Birthday Honey!

“You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you.

“You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years.

“Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household.”

The Terminator actor also posted a picture of himself and his daughter from her childhood, writing: “Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger ! I love you so, so much.

“You changed my life when you came into this world and it’s been better ever since – being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world.

“I know you’ll have another amazing year and I’ll have the best time watching you succeed.”

