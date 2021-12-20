Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JLS star Oritse Williams announces engagement

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 12:03 am
Oritse Williams of JLS (Matt Crossick/PA)
JLS star Oritse Williams has said he is “on cloud nine” as he announced his engagement to Kazz Kumar.

The singer, 35, revealed he popped the question while he was touring with JLS during their Beat Again reunion shows in October.

Williams told Hello! magazine he staged an elaborate ruse for the surprise proposal at the Miskin Manor hotel near Cardiff, telling Kumar they were visiting for a Valentine-themed photoshoot with motorcycle company Harley-Davidson.

He said: “I went all in. I commissioned photographers, videographers and made up a timesheet and moodboards.

“Harley-Davidson were in on it too and provided the bikes and jackets and lanyards.”

He popped the question with a “one-in-a-universe” ring, telling the magazine: “I wanted to find a colour similar to Kazz’s favourite crystal, rose quartz, so I had a pink sapphire flown over from Sri Lanka, which is where her heritage is from.”

Now the couple are set to tie the knot, he said: “We’re on cloud nine – or should I say nine trillion?”

Referring to bandmates Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, he added: “The boys are over the moon for both of us.”

Discussing plans for the big day, he said: “With an Asian and an Afro-Caribbean family coming together, we’re going to have good food, good music, good vibes and a great time – that’s for sure.”

There will also be music courtesy of his JLS bandmates, he hinted, adding: “They’re a big part of my family – and now Kazz’s family. They’ve got to bring some entertainment to the table.”

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

