Chris Martin on whether Coldplay will do another Christmas song

Chris Martin has revealed that he does not plan to create another Christmas song with Coldplay “unless something naturally happens”.

The rock band released their one and only festive single, titled Christmas Lights, in December 2010, and Martin said the group “really love it”.

Coldplay also wrote a Christmas track for pop star Kylie Minogue in 2015 called Every Day’s Like Christmas, but the singer admitted he did not think “anyone really liked it”.

The rock band released their ninth studio album earlier this year (Matt Crossick/PA)

Discussing the possibility of another Christmas song on Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show, the Coldplay frontman said: “No… I feel like for us we did one and we really love it, unless something naturally happens.

“We wrote a Christmas song for Kylie, but I don’t think anyone really liked it…. I don’t think it was a dud, but one of those ones that went by the wayside… I don’t think it caught anyone’s imagination, which is fine.”

During Whiley’s special show Christmas with Chris Martin, the singer also selected some of his favourite festive tunes and top artists.

Ella Fitzgerald’s classic track Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas made his list, as well as East 17’s Stay Another Day.

Martin, 44, added: “Just then I was thinking, if I had to choose between Stay Another Day and Back For Good I don’t know which I’d do.

“I bow at the altar of both of them, they’re both pretty special.

“Stay Another Day is a Christmas song… a perfect song to me.”

Global superstar Rihanna also featured on Martin’s playlist, with him revealing she was his “favourite singer in the world”.

Chris Martin revealed he leaves the Christmas planning to his ex-wife and current girlfriend (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Coldplay frontman also shared that he will spend Christmas with his children Apple and Moses, who he shares with his ex-wife actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

He said: “I would walk through fire to be with those people. They’re old and grown, but they’re still cool.”

However, he admitted he would be leaving the organising of Christmas to Paltrow and his girlfriend, the actress Dakota Johnson, and that he just pays for what he is told to pay for.

The singer will also not be cooking the dinner as he revealed that on the two occasions that he has cooked in the last 10 years, both times the fire brigade had to come.

Earlier this year, Coldplay released their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, which went straight to number one in the UK album charts.

The band were also recently nominated for group of the year and best rock/alternative act for the 2022 Brit Awards.

To hear the whole interview from Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 – listen back on BBC Sounds.